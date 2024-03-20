Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.41) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PETS

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

About Pets at Home Group

LON:PETS traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 258 ($3.28). 453,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 251 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.15.

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.