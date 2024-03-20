Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.41) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
