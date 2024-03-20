Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,317 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 31,755,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,894,984. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

