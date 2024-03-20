PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PG&E by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after buying an additional 18,180,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $184,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

