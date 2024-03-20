Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 25,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

