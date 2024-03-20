Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $179.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $4,410,207. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

