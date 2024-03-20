PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Gap Up to $36.29

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.29, but opened at $37.34. PHINIA shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 24,524 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHIN

PHINIA Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $797,000.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.