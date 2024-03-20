Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.49 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

