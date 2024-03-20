PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 45,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 63,465 shares.The stock last traded at $51.30 and had previously closed at $51.28.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 380.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 93,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $634,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.