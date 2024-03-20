Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,909 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $66,239.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,979 shares in the company, valued at $19,348,224.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,761 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $274,847.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,082. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

