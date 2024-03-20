Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$840,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.

Featured Articles

