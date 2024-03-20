Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Playtika has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playtika by 624.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.