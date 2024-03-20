Polymesh 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $402.05 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $162.80 million and approximately $402.05 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,035,323,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,035,029,944.868305 with 832,666,354.308412 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20669002 USD and is up 4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $20,636,222.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

