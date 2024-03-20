PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 51% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $345.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00127240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009636 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

