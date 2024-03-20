PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $32,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. 2,153,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,535. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

