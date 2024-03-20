PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.82. 102,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,111. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$20.41 and a 52-week high of C$26.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9411115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.