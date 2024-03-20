Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 19th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLPC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.65. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $104.96 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $600.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

