Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 6%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.73. 33,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 668,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $835.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

