Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $202.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $206.13 and last traded at $205.99, with a volume of 402874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.88.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.