Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $202.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $206.13 and last traded at $205.99, with a volume of 402874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.88.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

