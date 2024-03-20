Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.64 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Prom has a market cap of $217.68 million and $10.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00018089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006424 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00026163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,886.72 or 0.99922245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010658 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00161133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.36553618 USD and is down -11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,031,774.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.