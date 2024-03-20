Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $206.54 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $11.32 or 0.00017673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $206.54 million and $11.03 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,131.21 or 1.00146439 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010816 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00150302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.36553618 USD and is down -11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,031,774.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

