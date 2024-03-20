ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $93.25

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.25, but opened at $97.20. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 101,820 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $3,274,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

