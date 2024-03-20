ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

