ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 26,695,705 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $56,305,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $21,670,000. SCEP Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,810 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 695,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $12,115,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

