Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.67

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 286888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 42.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

