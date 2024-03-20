Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.67

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 286888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Prudential alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PUK

Prudential Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.