Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 735.80 ($9.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 718.80 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,234 ($15.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 806.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 856.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.88) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($18.08) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

