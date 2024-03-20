Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.88) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($18.08) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576.80 ($20.07).

Shares of PRU traded down GBX 35.40 ($0.45) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 745.20 ($9.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 718.80 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,234 ($15.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 752.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 806.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.76.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

