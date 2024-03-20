PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $188.58, with a volume of 266588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $177,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $114,043,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

