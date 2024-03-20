Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. 665,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,318. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

