Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 200,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

