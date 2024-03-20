Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
