PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $160.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

