Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Reduced by Analyst

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

