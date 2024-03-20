Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Telefónica, S.A. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Telefónica in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Telefónica’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefónica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Telefónica by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

