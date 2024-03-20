Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Raised by Analyst

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEE. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

