Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for GrowGeneration Corp. Boosted by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GrowGeneration

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,218.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 973,365 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 650,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 320,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

