Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for GrowGeneration Corp. Boosted by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
GrowGeneration Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

