Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 843,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 471,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

