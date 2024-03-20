Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $254.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

