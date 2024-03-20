Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Cut by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.79 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

NYSE UNH opened at $493.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.45 and a 200-day moving average of $518.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

