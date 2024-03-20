Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Hibbett Stock Up 8.1 %

HIBB stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

