Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.32. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $293.29 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $293.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

