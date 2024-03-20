Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 466,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,072 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $18.47.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,080,000 after buying an additional 161,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,280,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

