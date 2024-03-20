QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $145,577.66 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.05521972 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $155,353.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

