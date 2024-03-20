Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $4.03 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Qtum has a market cap of $421.96 million and approximately $65.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00006291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.71 or 0.05236299 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00083119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

