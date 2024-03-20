Qtum Trading Down 22% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $444.01 million and $69.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.24 or 0.00006322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.01 or 0.05172408 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00083311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

