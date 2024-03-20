QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 1% Higher

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.82 and last traded at $165.66. Approximately 924,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,225,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

