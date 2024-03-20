Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $247.20

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.20 and last traded at $247.19, with a volume of 27632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $335,777,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.