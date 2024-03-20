R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.35.
In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
