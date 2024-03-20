Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.34

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 266478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Radian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.