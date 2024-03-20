Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $129.02 million and $21.90 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004869 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,378,005,172 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

