Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 3,506,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,736,763. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

